* Credit Suisse upgrades Ambuja Cements Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral", citing the company's exposure to northern India, a region where the investment bank says low new supply and higher existing capacity are keeping cement prices high. * Credit Suisse also mentions "more compelling" valuations and improving recovery in margins and demand growth for the sector as reasons for its upgrade in a report on Tuesday. * Ambuja Cements are up 2.5 percent as of 0823 GMT.