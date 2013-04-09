* Credit Suisse upgrades NTPC Ltd to "outperform" from
"neutral", saying valuations are attractive given recent
concerns that have pushed down shares appear "overstated."
* NTPC shares have fallen 10 percent so far this year as of
Monday's close, compared with the 6 percent fall in the NSE
index due to concerns about the potential loss of access
to key coal blocks.
* Credit Suisse said NTPC is currently pricing in only 3.8
gigawatts capacity addition over FY14-17, whereas it sees the
company adding 9.6 gigawatts over FY14-17.
* NTPC shares are up 1.3 percent as of 0824GMT.
