* Credit Suisse upgrades NTPC Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral", saying valuations are attractive given recent concerns that have pushed down shares appear "overstated." * NTPC shares have fallen 10 percent so far this year as of Monday's close, compared with the 6 percent fall in the NSE index due to concerns about the potential loss of access to key coal blocks. * Credit Suisse said NTPC is currently pricing in only 3.8 gigawatts capacity addition over FY14-17, whereas it sees the company adding 9.6 gigawatts over FY14-17. * NTPC shares are up 1.3 percent as of 0824GMT. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)