* Indian shares fall, heading for a fifth consecutive session of
falls: the 50-share NSE index loses 0.4 percent, while
the benchmark BSE index is 0.7 percent lower.
* Indian shares are retreating from session highs amid continued
concerns after foreign funds net sold $30.03 million of equities
on Monday, marking a fourth consecutive session of sales.
* Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd fall 1.35 percent
after parent company Unilever Plc cited the risk of a
slowdown in key emerging markets in an annual report.
* Wipro Ltd falls 3.3 percent in the first trading
session after the company split its non-IT business into a
separate unit.
* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd shares fall 1.7 percent
a day after the company reported an 8 percent fall in
provisional net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31.
