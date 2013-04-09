* Indian shares fall, heading for a fifth consecutive session of falls: the 50-share NSE index loses 0.4 percent, while the benchmark BSE index is 0.7 percent lower. * Indian shares are retreating from session highs amid continued concerns after foreign funds net sold $30.03 million of equities on Monday, marking a fourth consecutive session of sales. * Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd fall 1.35 percent after parent company Unilever Plc cited the risk of a slowdown in key emerging markets in an annual report. * Wipro Ltd falls 3.3 percent in the first trading session after the company split its non-IT business into a separate unit. * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd shares fall 1.7 percent a day after the company reported an 8 percent fall in provisional net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)