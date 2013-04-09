* India one-year interest rate swaps were within striking distance of a 20-month low as traders increased bets that slowing economic growth will prompt the central bank to cut interest rates on May 3. * Expectations of weak industrial production data due on Friday and falling wholesale price inflation due on Monday have triggered receivings in swaps. * One-year swaps were at 7.3950 percent, down from the previous close of 7.42 percent. * Current levels are not far from the low of 7.39 percent hit on April 4. A breach below that would send the 1-year OIS to its lowest since 7.33 percent on Aug. 11, 2011. * The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.1650 percent, a level last seen on March 19, versus previous close of 7.20 percent. * Dealers say the cash deficit in the banking system continued to be 800-900 billion rupees but the stress is seen easing as the government is expected to spend some of its cash balances. * Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)