BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare gets FDA nod for drug to treat epileptic seizures
* Says gets final approval from usfda for felbamate tablets usp
* USD/INR reverses losses to trade stronger at 54.62/63 versus its previous close of 54.56/57 as sharp losses in the domestic share market aids the greenback. * Shares provisionally close down 1.2 percent. * Traders expect the upside for the dollar to be capped at around 54.70 for the day. * Most custodian banks seen buying the greenback on the back of geopolitical tensions from North Korea which issued a warning to foreigners to evacuate South Korea to avoid being dragged into a merciless, sacred, retaliatory war.
