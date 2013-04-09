(Recasts, adds commment from U.S. official)
By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING, April 9 Cyber attacks against the
United States from China are eroding the country's credibility
and scaring off potential foreign investors afraid of losing
their intellectual property, a senior U.S. official said on
Tuesday.
The sheer scale of hacking attacks from China bred mistrust
in the U.S. government as well as the business community, said
Robert Hormats, U.S. under secretary of state for economic
growth, energy and the environment.
China has repeatedly dismissed the accusations as groundless
and claims it is the victim of a vigorous cyber campaign by the
United States.
"The cyber intrusions are particularly troubling because
they’ve gotten so much visibility lately that the intensified
visibility is really undermining a lot of business confidence of
people who would otherwise invest here," Hormats told Reuters.
"So it’s hurt Chinese interests," he said after speaking at
a U.S.-China Internet industry forum. "The Chinese really need
to take a look at this and decide if it’s in their interest for
these policies to continue."
Hormats said it was difficult to determine the precise
origins of the attacks. A U.S. computer security company
released a report in February in which it said much of the
hacking came from China.
"It’s important to have a dialogue on this, but it’s also
important that the dialogue be a means to an end, and the end is
really ending these practices", Hormats said.
China does not abuse the Internet, and countries should not
attack other countries using Internet resources, Qian Xiaoqian,
China's vice minister of the State Internet Information Office,
earlier told the forum.
China suffered more than 6,600 attacks by computers based
overseas in January and February, he said.
"We shouldn’t militarise cyberspace," he said. "Such attacks
violate the rights of other countries and also moral standards."
Chinese and U.S. speakers at the forum urged dialogue to
iron out differences.
"As the world’s two largest economies, both dependent on the
Internet, China and the U.S. must work together to address this
problem, on behalf of our own citizens, our own companies, and
our own institutions," U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke said.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
