BEIJING, April 9 China will allow its banks to
directly buy or sell Taiwan dollars for clients, the country's
foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday, in the latest sign
of growing financial ties between the two.
The new rule also followed a recent deal to start direct
trade between the Chinese yuan and the Australian dollar,
reflecting Beijing's ambition to increase the global use of its
currency.[ID:nB9N0BW02Q]
"The rules are issued to regulate domestic banks' business
regarding Taiwan dollar conversion, which will help strengthen
economic and trade ties as well as facilitate personnel
exchanges across the strait," the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement dated March 18 but
announced on Tuesday.
It added that those banks wanting to start Taiwan dollar
business must file a record beforehand to the local branch of
SAFE. It did not say whether there was any ceiling on the
amounts that could be bought or sold.
Financial ties between Taiwan and the mainland have been
gathering pace in recent months, catching up with the close
cooperation in manufacturing and other areas between the
political rivals.
In late March, Bank of Taiwan [BKTW.UL] said its Shanghai
branch will start Taiwan dollar clearing services in China,
while Bank of China's (601988.SS) (3988.HK) Taipei branch is the
clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan.[ID:nT8N0BW01E]
Thirteen Chinese banks and nine Taiwanese banks have signed
up as joining members in the clearing services.
