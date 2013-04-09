(Correct typo in headline) * Credit Suisse says Indian stocks are unlikely to face a crisis and recommends selective bargin-hunting, despite what it notes is "extreme defensiveness" in market consensus. * "Market consensus has now veered towards extreme defensiveness, and phrases like 'currency crisis' and 'meltdown' are being bandied about," Credit Suisse writes in in a note dated on Tuesday. * "But we also believe a crisis is unlikely: bargain-hunting selectively makes sense." * Indian fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday on concerns that foreign investors are paring their holdings ahead of what are expected to be lacklustre earnings reports this month. * Credit Suisse says the broader market "doesn't look attractive yet" given its expectations for around a 10 pecent downside in fiscal 2014 earnings and the continued chances of meaningful corrections in large sectors such as financials. * However, the investment bank recommends selective buying in stocks and highlights its preference for NTPC Ltd, Cairn India Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd. * Credit Suisse also says its prefers Tata Motors Ltd HCL Technologies Ltd and Bank of Baroda. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)