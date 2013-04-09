April 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.2580

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Yield 4.519 pct

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & WBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN XS0916739328

Data supplied by International Insider.