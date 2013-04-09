April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 108.784

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will total 4.2 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0541909213

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.