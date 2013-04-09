BRIEF-Victory Group says Victory Capital Holdings entered into a loan agreement
* Victory Capital Holdings entered into a loan agreements with customer A, as borrower
April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Valora Holdings AG
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price 101
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0211282550
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Victory Capital Holdings entered into a loan agreements with customer A, as borrower
* Fan Chee Kum retired as group chief financial officer of Klk group