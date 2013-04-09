April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Valora Holdings AG

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price 101

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0211282550

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.