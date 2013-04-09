ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits slightly tighter; Lenovo weak
HONG KONG, May 31 (IFR) - Asian credits traded slightly tighter on Wednesday, as the latest data showed that China's manufacturing and services sectors expanded at a solid pace in May.
* Says Nan Fung Development Ltd's unit, Rich Union Development Ltd, wins Hong Kong site for HK$24.6 billion ($3.16 billion)