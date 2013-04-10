BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.55 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan higher 0.37 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a strong session on Wall Street overnight while the yen remained under pressure, with tensions on the Korean peninsula seen capping gains for riskier assets. * Foreign funds sold shares worth 17.25 billion rupees ($316.19 million) in the previous five sessions, provisional exchange data showed, amid worries about the economy and on lingering concerns about political stability. * Both of India's key indexes are now at their lowest closing levels since Sept. 13, 2012, when the government raised diesel prices, kick-starting bold reforms that included opening up the aviation and retail sectors further to foreign investors. * Also on watch, the country's merchandise trade data for March and FY13 car sales data, due to be released later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
