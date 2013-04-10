* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may edge lower as the market continues to hope for a rate cut in the May policy. It closed 3 basis points lower at 7.88 percent on Tuesday. * Dealers are awaiting the release of March and full-year trade data for cues. In February, exports grew a modest 4.25 percent, narrowing the trade deficit to $14.92 billion, which helped boost the rupee. * The government will auction 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday and the papers announced were in line with expectations, traders say. * Traders say the 10-year bond yield will hold in a range of 7.85 percent to 7.90 percent during the day. The market is expected to remain between 7.84 percent and 7.90 percent until the factory output and inflation data. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday, posting their biggest gain since late December as a weak dollar and tame Chinese inflation data drew investors to commodities. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)