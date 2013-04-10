* USD/INR is seen opening weaker compared with its previous close of 54.58/59, tracking positive regional share markets. * The pair is seen opening around 54.40 and moving in a 54.20 to 54.60 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are up 0.62 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening positive and will weigh on the pair. * All Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, with strategists expecting the Japanese currency to break below the 100-yen level on the burst of momentum created by the Bank of Japan's most ambitious monetary expansion campaign announced last week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)