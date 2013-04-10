India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR weaker in early trades at 54.45 compared with its previous close of 54.58/59, tracking positive regional currencies. * Pair may found some support from buying by oil companies with a 54.25-54.55 band tipped for the day. * Local stocks, which have fallen for five successive sessions, will be closely watched. * Foreign funds have been sellers in Indian equities and debt for most of April after heavy purchases earlier in the year. * The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, with strategists expecting the Japanese currency to break below the 100-yen level on the burst of momentum created by the Bank of Japan's most ambitious monetary expansion campaign announced last week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India