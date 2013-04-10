* USD/INR weaker in early trades at 54.45 compared with its previous close of 54.58/59, tracking positive regional currencies. * Pair may found some support from buying by oil companies with a 54.25-54.55 band tipped for the day. * Local stocks, which have fallen for five successive sessions, will be closely watched. * Foreign funds have been sellers in Indian equities and debt for most of April after heavy purchases earlier in the year. * The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, with strategists expecting the Japanese currency to break below the 100-yen level on the burst of momentum created by the Bank of Japan's most ambitious monetary expansion campaign announced last week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)