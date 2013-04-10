BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Indian shares erase early session gains to trade almost flat after five sessions of losses, with the 50-share NSE index up 0.18 percent and the benchmark BSE index 0.27 percent higher. * Shares are benefitting from higher Asian equities after a strong session on Wall Street overnight, but concerns remain about continued foreign investor selling. * Foreign investors sold shares worth net 6.62 billion rupees on Tuesday, bringing their total to 17.25 billion rupees ($316.19 million) in the previous five sessions, provisional exchange data showed. * IT shares gain as previous losses were seen as overdone; Infosys Ltd's fiscal 2013 earnings on April 12. * Infosys gains 0.7 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 1.1 percent. * Car makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd falls 1.2 percent ahead of FY13 car sales data scheduled to be released later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
