* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.88 percent in early trade on Wednesday. * The trade deficit numbers for the month of March, set to be released during the day, will be watched for cues, traders said. * "India's trade deficit narrowed to $14.92 billion in February on rising exports. Due to pick up in international demand in the year start we could see some stable figures for the month of March as well," India Forex said in a note. * The government will auction 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday. * Key Macroeconomic data awaited in the next two working sessions. Market participants expect a contraction in industrial output on Friday and a slowdown in wholesale price inflation on Monday. * The market is expected to remain between 7.84 percent and 7.90 percent until the factory output and inflation data. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)