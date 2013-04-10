* Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades India Infoline Ltd (IIFL) to "add" from "reduce," calling valuations "reasonable" after a recent correction. * Kotak estimates IIFL is trading at 0.8 times price-to-book ratio for fiscal 2014. * From a 2013 high reached in early January, IIFL shares have dropped over 35 percent and are currently trading at about 58 rupees as of 0452 GMT. * Kotak says the non-banking finance business of IIFL will contribute about 65 percent of its non-consolidated earnings and 80 percent of its net worth in fiscal 2013. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)