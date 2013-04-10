* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.85 percent, unchanged from the last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.85 percent, while the lowest was 7.80 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 7.80 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for 182-day t-bills was 7.85 percent, while the lowest was 7.75 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)