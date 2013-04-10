India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.85 percent, unchanged from the last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.85 percent, while the lowest was 7.80 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 7.80 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for 182-day t-bills was 7.85 percent, while the lowest was 7.75 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India