By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, April 13 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(8306.T) plans to ramp up asset acquisitions in the United
States and Asia, including acquisitions of local banks, its new
head said, as Japanese lenders accelerate their overseas push to
make up for falling spread margins at home.
"Given its broad and deep market, the United States is the
place of importance for us. And in Asia, we expect strong
growth," said Nobuyuki Hirano, who became president of the
world's 12th largest bank by market capital in April.
The interview was conducted before the Bank of Japan
surprised the market with radical monetary stimulus actions,
including buying about 70 percent of government bonds sold in
markets. [ID:nL2N0CR1HZ]
These moves are likely to push down already razor-thin loan
interest rates, putting further pressure on the banks to
increase their reliance on more promising markets elsewhere.
Earlier this week, MUFG acquired a U.S. commercial property
loan portfolio from a Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) unit worth $3.7
billion, making the Japanese bank the ninth biggest commercial
real estate lender in the United States, up from 17th.
[ID:nL3N0CV04R]
Hirano took over the helm of the company that has been
aggressively been snapping up assets of overseas rivals. MUFG
acquired over 20 percent stake in Morgan Stanley (MS.N) at the
height of the financial crisis in 2008 and bought a $6.4 billion
project financing loan book from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L)
in 2010.
Hirano said his bank plans to expand its U.S. subsidiary,
Union Bank, by "making full use of both inorganic and organic
means."
In addition to the California-based bank with $97 billion in
assets, MUFG also has its own team of bankers and branch network
in the United States. Hirano said his company is considering
setting up a U.S. holding company to better manage its expanding
operations.
His remarks came as U.S. authorities are set to require
foreign banks operating in the country to group all their
subsidiaries under a holding company, subject to the same
capital standards as U.S. holding companies.
"We are thinking about unifying branches of Union Bank (and
MUFG). There are overlapping functions," he said, adding the
move could allow the Japanese banking giant to utilise Union
Bank's dollar funding.
The bank has said over the three years through March 2015,
it aims to increase its overseas businesses' annual net
operating profit by 35 percent from 264 billion yen ($2.65
billion)for the year ended March 2012.
In Asia, Hirano said the bank is looking to acquire a local
commercial bank so it can kick-start local banking operations in
the region, much like it has done with Union Bank in the United
States.
Hirano did not name specific countries of interest, but
sources have told Reuters the bank is bidding for General
Electric's $1.8 billion stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya
(BAY) (BAY.BK). [ID:nL3N0C61X5]
"Depending on the economic development phase of each market,
we might start by consumer finance," he said, citing its
consumer finance unit Acom Co's (8572.T) Thai operations.
Hirano said his bank is also seeking ways to secure higher
returns on loans overseas as easy money policies by central
banks worldwide push down yields on bank lending and financial
products.
"We will increase loans with a more edgy flavour by
expanding the targets of borrowers like those with
non-investment grade ratings," he said.
($1 = 99.5500 Japanese yen)
