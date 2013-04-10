BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd are the cheapest compared with large cap domestic consumer good peers such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * Link to graphics: (link.reuters.com/ruf37t) * Shares in ITC are trading at 25.5 times 12-month forward earnings as per Starmine data, compared with 28 times for Hindustan Unilever and 30.6 times for Asian Paints. * Valuations have come down after ITC shares have fallen 7.2 percent in April as of Tuesday's close, heading towards their biggest monthly loss since October 2008. * ITC's monthly fall compares with a 3.9 percent fall in the CNX FMCG index during April. * ITC shares are down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.