* Shares in India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd are the cheapest compared with large cap domestic consumer good peers such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * Link to graphics: (link.reuters.com/ruf37t) * Shares in ITC are trading at 25.5 times 12-month forward earnings as per Starmine data, compared with 28 times for Hindustan Unilever and 30.6 times for Asian Paints. * Valuations have come down after ITC shares have fallen 7.2 percent in April as of Tuesday's close, heading towards their biggest monthly loss since October 2008. * ITC's monthly fall compares with a 3.9 percent fall in the CNX FMCG index during April. * ITC shares are down 0.9 percent on Wednesday.