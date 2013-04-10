* HCL Technologies Ltd may be the only of India's big four IT stocks to beat January-March earnings consensus forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates shows HCL Tech would report an EPS of 13.34 rupees for the quarter compared with mean consensus estimates of 12.48 rupees. SmartEstimates measures the forecasts of only top-ranked analysts. * By contrast, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd are expected to slightly underperform consensus forecasts, according to SmartEstimates. * Infosys will kick off IT earnings on Friday. HCL Tech and TCS are expected to report earnings on April 17. Wipro will be the last of the big four to report results on April 19. * Shares in HCL Tech up 2 percent at 0750 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)