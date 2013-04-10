* USD/INR still weak though off lows. The pair is at 54.52/53, off 54.40 lows, 54.58/59 previous close. * State-run bank dealer says bids from importers keeping bias towards INR weakening. * Dealer tips 54.35-54.60 range for the session. * Local stock positive, up 0.1 percent after five sessions of losses. * March trade data will be the next local trigger with expectations of improvement in export and trade balance, which would be positive for the INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)