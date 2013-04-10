India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR still weak though off lows. The pair is at 54.52/53, off 54.40 lows, 54.58/59 previous close. * State-run bank dealer says bids from importers keeping bias towards INR weakening. * Dealer tips 54.35-54.60 range for the session. * Local stock positive, up 0.1 percent after five sessions of losses. * March trade data will be the next local trigger with expectations of improvement in export and trade balance, which would be positive for the INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India