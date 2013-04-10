By Chikafumi Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Kokusai Asset
Management, the manager of the country's biggest mutual fund,
will retain its high exposure to the United States in its $15
billion bond fund, but plans to keep its Japanese holdings low
after the central bank's massive monetary expansion program
pummeled the yen.
Kokusai's flagship Global Sovereign Open fund is also
looking for an opportunity to invest in some Asian currency
bonds after adding Singapore last year, but it was too early to
commit to any single country as yet, said Masataka Horii, the
fund's chief manager.
He said the fund will also keep high its weightings of
Canadian, New Zealand and Mexican bonds to bolster returns.
Horii said the firm's investment plans have not changed
since last week's Bank of Japan announcement of a sweeping
monetary expansion campaign, adding that he sees no reason to
shift strategy after a record performance last year.
"We have not changed our strategy after the BOJ measures,
but we are watching how these will spread to other countries,
especially to the U.S. economy," Horii told Reuters in an
interview.
The Global Sovereign fund held 22.7 percent of U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds, the highest among the overall
portfolio of 1.52 trillion yen ($15.4 billion) as of April 4.
The fund has no plans to sharply increase its exposure to
U.S. bonds, although it will keep the weighting at high levels,
Horii said.
"We hope that the BOJ's measure will help boost the U.S.
economy in the long run so we'll watch this part most closely,"
Horii said without elaborating.
Analysts say the wall of money unleashed by the BOJ, which
is planning to inject $1.4 trillion into the Japanese economy
over two years in a shock therapy to end two decades of
stagnation, could find its way into the wider global economy via
investments and fund flows.
Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary
Fund, said on Sunday that Japan's unprecedented monetary policy
boost would help strengthen the advanced economies.
"Monetary policies, including unconventional measures, have
helped prop up the advanced economies, and in turn, global
growth," Lagarde told a forum in south China.
The Global Sovereign Open fund is one of the biggest bond
funds in the world and has reigned as the top mutual fund in
Japan for 11 years.
As of April 4, it has produced a positive return of 16.0
percent in a one-year period, outperforming the benchmark
Citigroup World Government Bond Index (WGBI) which had a
positive return of 12.9 percent.
The fund's total assets have shrunk to one-fourth their
peak of about 5.7 trillion yen in 2008, before outflows
accelerated in the wake of the Lehman crisis.
The yen's rapid depreciation has boosted Kokusai Asset's
returns in Japanese currency terms, and along with the fund's
recent move to diversify allocations to countries like Mexico
helped produce the best annual performance of 16.8 percent in
2012.
In an effort to boost returns and diversify its investments,
the fund added New Zealand, Mexico and Poland in its portfolio
last year.
In January, it also included European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) bonds for the first time in two years.
Horii is looking for a chance to diversify further, possibly
to Asian currencies after adding Singapore last month.
He declined to specify the countries but said the fund can
only invest in those holding a credit rating higher than single
A.
In Asia, countries such as Malaysia, South Korea and
Thailand belong in the category.
Horii said the BOJ's actions and the negative impact on the
yen meant the fund will keep its weightings of Japanese bonds at
a near record low of around 4.3 percent.
"We are holding yen bonds at a minimum level and we are
planning to continue this," Horii said.
Horii said the yen is in a downward trend. He declined to
provide a specific forecast for the currency, but said many
participants are looking at the U.S. dollar around the 105-110
yen mark over the next six months.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive fiscal and monetary
expansionary policies have driven the yen sharply lower since
November, and pushed Tokyo shares to near five-year highs.
The yen's fall accelerated after the BOJ's steps were
announced last week.
In Wednesday afternoon trade in Asia, the dollar was steady
at 99.09 JPY= on trading platform EBS, after rising as high as
99.67 yen on Tuesday, its strongest level since May 2009.
($1 = 99.0050 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)
