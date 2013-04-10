By Chikafumi Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Kokusai Asset Management, the manager of the country's biggest mutual fund, will retain its high exposure to the United States in its $15 billion bond fund, but plans to keep its Japanese holdings low after the central bank's massive monetary expansion program pummeled the yen.

Kokusai's flagship Global Sovereign Open fund is also looking for an opportunity to invest in some Asian currency bonds after adding Singapore last year, but it was too early to commit to any single country as yet, said Masataka Horii, the fund's chief manager.

He said the fund will also keep high its weightings of Canadian, New Zealand and Mexican bonds to bolster returns.

Horii said the firm's investment plans have not changed since last week's Bank of Japan announcement of a sweeping monetary expansion campaign, adding that he sees no reason to shift strategy after a record performance last year.

"We have not changed our strategy after the BOJ measures, but we are watching how these will spread to other countries, especially to the U.S. economy," Horii told Reuters in an interview.

The Global Sovereign fund held 22.7 percent of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, the highest among the overall portfolio of 1.52 trillion yen ($15.4 billion) as of April 4.

The fund has no plans to sharply increase its exposure to U.S. bonds, although it will keep the weighting at high levels, Horii said.

"We hope that the BOJ's measure will help boost the U.S. economy in the long run so we'll watch this part most closely," Horii said without elaborating.

Analysts say the wall of money unleashed by the BOJ, which is planning to inject $1.4 trillion into the Japanese economy over two years in a shock therapy to end two decades of stagnation, could find its way into the wider global economy via investments and fund flows.

Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday that Japan's unprecedented monetary policy boost would help strengthen the advanced economies.

"Monetary policies, including unconventional measures, have helped prop up the advanced economies, and in turn, global growth," Lagarde told a forum in south China.

The Global Sovereign Open fund is one of the biggest bond funds in the world and has reigned as the top mutual fund in Japan for 11 years.

As of April 4, it has produced a positive return of 16.0 percent in a one-year period, outperforming the benchmark Citigroup World Government Bond Index (WGBI) which had a positive return of 12.9 percent.

The fund's total assets have shrunk to one-fourth their peak of about 5.7 trillion yen in 2008, before outflows accelerated in the wake of the Lehman crisis.

The yen's rapid depreciation has boosted Kokusai Asset's returns in Japanese currency terms, and along with the fund's recent move to diversify allocations to countries like Mexico helped produce the best annual performance of 16.8 percent in 2012.

In an effort to boost returns and diversify its investments, the fund added New Zealand, Mexico and Poland in its portfolio last year.

In January, it also included European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds for the first time in two years.

Horii is looking for a chance to diversify further, possibly to Asian currencies after adding Singapore last month.

He declined to specify the countries but said the fund can only invest in those holding a credit rating higher than single A.

In Asia, countries such as Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand belong in the category.

Horii said the BOJ's actions and the negative impact on the yen meant the fund will keep its weightings of Japanese bonds at a near record low of around 4.3 percent.

"We are holding yen bonds at a minimum level and we are planning to continue this," Horii said.

Horii said the yen is in a downward trend. He declined to provide a specific forecast for the currency, but said many participants are looking at the U.S. dollar around the 105-110 yen mark over the next six months.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive fiscal and monetary expansionary policies have driven the yen sharply lower since November, and pushed Tokyo shares to near five-year highs.

The yen's fall accelerated after the BOJ's steps were announced last week.

In Wednesday afternoon trade in Asia, the dollar was steady at 99.09 JPY= on trading platform EBS, after rising as high as 99.67 yen on Tuesday, its strongest level since May 2009.

($1 = 99.0050 Japanese yen)

Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

