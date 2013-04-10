BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Indian shares rise, with the 50-share NSE index up 0.69 percent and the benchmark BSE index 0.7 percent higher. * The gains track global shares, with the MSCI world share index edging up to a one-week high after Chinese trade data pointed to a steady recovery of the world's second largest economy. * However, continued concerns about foreign investor selling weighs after they sold shares worth net 6.62 billion rupees on Tuesday, bringing their total to 17.25 billion rupees ($316.19 million) in the previous five sessions, according to provisional exchange data. * IT shares gain as previous losses were seen overdone. Infosys Ltd to report fiscal 2013 earnings on April 12. * Infosys gains 1.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 1.6 percent. * However, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares fall 2 percent on profit-taking after gaining 6.8 percent so far this month as on Tuesday's close versus a 3.7 percent fall in the NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /manoj.dharra@thonsonreuters.com)
