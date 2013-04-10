* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7.90 percent on Wednesday in mild profit-booking after rallying in the last three sessions. * Bonds have pulled back ahead of the 150 billion rupee auction of 7.83 percent 2018, 8.97 percent 2030, 8.83 percent 2041 bonds and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds. * Market participants expect the industrial output on Friday to see a contraction and the wholesale price inflation on Monday to slow down, supporting the call from the industry for a rate cut on May 3. * The trade deficit numbers for the month of March, expected to be released during the day, will be watched for cues, traders said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)