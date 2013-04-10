India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7.90 percent on Wednesday in mild profit-booking after rallying in the last three sessions. * Bonds have pulled back ahead of the 150 billion rupee auction of 7.83 percent 2018, 8.97 percent 2030, 8.83 percent 2041 bonds and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds. * Market participants expect the industrial output on Friday to see a contraction and the wholesale price inflation on Monday to slow down, supporting the call from the industry for a rate cut on May 3. * The trade deficit numbers for the month of March, expected to be released during the day, will be watched for cues, traders said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
