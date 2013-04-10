* Indian cash rates trading at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent in the holiday-shortened week. * Indian bond and forex markets will be closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * Cash conditions show slight improvement with banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window marginally below 1 trillion rupees. * Trader with primary dealership says the government has not been spending over last 5-6 days. * However, most dealers do not expect any immediate open market operations and will wait to see whether the Reserve Bank of India cuts cash reserve ratio at May 3 policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)