India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Indian cash rates trading at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent in the holiday-shortened week. * Indian bond and forex markets will be closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * Cash conditions show slight improvement with banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window marginally below 1 trillion rupees. * Trader with primary dealership says the government has not been spending over last 5-6 days. * However, most dealers do not expect any immediate open market operations and will wait to see whether the Reserve Bank of India cuts cash reserve ratio at May 3 policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India