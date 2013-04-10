BRIEF-Assure Holdings Q1 EPS $0.12
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
April 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 1.375 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 54.2bp
Over DBR Due 2021
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, HSBC, LBBW, Unicredit & WGZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000MHB09J5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing