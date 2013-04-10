April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower First Pacific Company Limited

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2023

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Mizuho

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

