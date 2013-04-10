BRIEF-Assure Holdings Q1 EPS $0.12
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Linde AG
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 18, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.694
Yield 1.558 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R0733
Data supplied by International Insider.
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing