BRIEF-Assure Holdings Q1 EPS $0.12
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc
(DBJ)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date April 17, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch & Barclays
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing