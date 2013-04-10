BRIEF-Assure Holdings Q1 EPS $0.12
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vinci SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 58bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 58bp
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets,
RBS & SMBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011471010
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing