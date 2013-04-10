April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date January 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price 99.866

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0554854967

Data supplied by International Insider.