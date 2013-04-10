BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp says entered into merger agreement with Town & Country Bank
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing
April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(Cades)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.903
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays & Citi
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Reg S ISIN XS0917707258
144A ISIN US12802DAG16
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital