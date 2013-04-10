April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Trafigura Beheer BV

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, RBS & DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

