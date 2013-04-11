* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.66 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.54 percent. * Wall Street's record closing overnight and growing optimism about the Chinese economy underpinned Asian shares on Thursday while the Bank of Japan's bold monetary stimulus kept the yen pinned near fresh lows against major currencies. * Foreign institutional investors bought 0.40 billion rupees worth of stock on Wednesday, snapping previous five sessions of selling worth 17.25 billion rupees ($316.19 million), according to provisional exchange data. * Also on watch, India's Supreme Court hearing on Bharti Airtel Ltd 3G pacts. (0600 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)