* India's 50-share NSE index gains 0.28 percent, while the benchmark BSE index rises 0.44 percent, heading for a second consecutive session of gains. * Gains come after both the Dow and the S&P 500 end at record highs, while Asian shares are further underpinned by data showing a surge in local currency loans in March. * Shares in Tata Motors Ltd rise 4.8 percent on hopes unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) will report solid global wholesales for March, which are due later in the day. * IT shares gain for a second day as previous losses are seen as overdone: Infosys Ltd gains 1.1 percent ahead of fiscal 2013 earnings on Friday. * However, shares of Jet Airways India Ltd fall 3.2 percent after Reuters reported a stake sale to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways could be delayed until at least August, two dealers said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)