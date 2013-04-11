* Market players daunted by scale of BOJ planned JGB
purchases
* Mar\ket participants worried about securing JGBs they need
(Adds some details)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, April 11 Investment banks expressed
concern on Thursday that the size of the Bank of Japan's
debt-buying operations are too large to allow financial
institutions to buy the debt that they need, a senior central
bank official said on Thursday.
The BOJ would consider whether it needs to change the amount
of bonds it will purchase for different maturities, but
investment banks may have to live with some inconveniences
because the central bank has already decided the total amount of
purchases under its new policy framework, the senior official
said.
The central bank also has no plans to lower its purchases of
short-term debt, the official said.
The senior official spoke to reporters after the BOJ met
with financial market participants to explain the overhaul to
monetary policy.
Last week, the BOJ stunned global financial markets by
agreeing to double the amount of JGBs it holds and double the
monetary base over the next two years to end years of deflation
and achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
Yields on JGBs plunged after the central bank's
announcement, partly because the BOJ pledged to buy government
debt across the yield curve. This was a stronger commitment than
previously, when the BOJ limited its debt purchases for
quantitative easing to short-term paper.
Once the initial shock of the BOJ's announcement wore off,
yields started rising due to uncertainty about when the BOJ
would conduct market operations to meet its new policy mandate.
Earlier on Thursday, the central bank published a schedule
for market operations to be held on Friday, which immediately
caused JGB futures to rise as it eased some of the uncertainty.
[ID:nL3N0CY5K3]
Market participants asked for the BOJ to publish the
schedule of future market operations, and the BOJ is leaning
toward complying with this request, the central bank official
said.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com)(+81 3 6441 1984)(Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/BOJ
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.