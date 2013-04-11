* Market players daunted by scale of BOJ planned JGB purchases

* Mar\ket participants worried about securing JGBs they need

(Adds some details)

By Stanley White

TOKYO, April 11 Investment banks expressed concern on Thursday that the size of the Bank of Japan's debt-buying operations are too large to allow financial institutions to buy the debt that they need, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

The BOJ would consider whether it needs to change the amount of bonds it will purchase for different maturities, but investment banks may have to live with some inconveniences because the central bank has already decided the total amount of purchases under its new policy framework, the senior official said.

The central bank also has no plans to lower its purchases of short-term debt, the official said.

The senior official spoke to reporters after the BOJ met with financial market participants to explain the overhaul to monetary policy.

Last week, the BOJ stunned global financial markets by agreeing to double the amount of JGBs it holds and double the monetary base over the next two years to end years of deflation and achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

Yields on JGBs plunged after the central bank's announcement, partly because the BOJ pledged to buy government debt across the yield curve. This was a stronger commitment than previously, when the BOJ limited its debt purchases for quantitative easing to short-term paper.

Once the initial shock of the BOJ's announcement wore off, yields started rising due to uncertainty about when the BOJ would conduct market operations to meet its new policy mandate.

Earlier on Thursday, the central bank published a schedule for market operations to be held on Friday, which immediately caused JGB futures to rise as it eased some of the uncertainty. [ID:nL3N0CY5K3]

Market participants asked for the BOJ to publish the schedule of future market operations, and the BOJ is leaning toward complying with this request, the central bank official said.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com)(+81 3 6441 1984)(Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/BOJ

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.