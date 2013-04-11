China stocks rise sharply after securities regulator restricts share selling
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.
April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 millin euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2023
Coupon 12-month Euribor - 5 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 12-month Euribor - 5 bp
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
Programme
ISIN DE000BLB03J3
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses, said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190 million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and increase its general working capital.