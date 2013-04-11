* Company finds way to avoid higher withholding tax

* Indian issuers stalled by legal confusion

* Some US$20bn of bonds could come from India this year

By Manju Dalal

April 11 (IFR) - On April 3, state-run NTPC made the first interest payment on its US$500m 10-year Reg S only bonds issued in September 2012. That seemingly unimportant move brought nine months of confusion over Indian withholding tax regulations to a close and has cleared the way for up to US$20bn in foreign currency corporate bonds to come out of India this year.

When the Indian government slashed its withholding tax rate to 5% from 20% last September, it made dollar funding competitive for Indian companies and an issuance boom was expected. The boom never came, though.

Although NTPC quickly became the first corporate to price a US dollar bond following the change, soon after, a lawyer working on another deal discovered that sections 194LC and 206AA of the Tax Act contradicted each other, rendering the lower withholding tax invalid.

Specifically, he noted that section 206AA of the Act required borrowers to provide tax authorities with each investor's 10-digit alpha numeric permanent account number (PAN). If the PAN was not furnished, the lower withholding tax may not apply.

Companies were faced with either paying a 20% withholding tax or trying to get every single buyer of their bonds - and those buying them in the secondary market in the future - to establish a PAN in India. Unsurprisingly, they decided not to come to market.

The government was expected to resolve this conflict as part of the 2013 budget, which was presented in February. NTPC's first coupon payment was not due until April so the company figured that it would all be resolved by then and that the lower withholding tax rate would apply.

The amendment never came. NTPC approached the finance ministry about the issue but was already planning to pay the higher withholding tax out of its own pocket.

CLEVER ACCOUNTING

Ultimately, NTPC found a way around the tax confusion by providing the tax identification number of the bond trustee, in this case an entity that is part of Citigroup. "A trustee represents investors so it is good to provide a trustee's PAN number as it is impossible to provide PAN numbers of hundreds of ultimate investors", said a source.

This solution may sound like something that smart lawyers devised, but the source said it came as a suggestion from the Ministry of Finance itself, making it unlikely that the tax authorities will object to the patch-up.

As it stands, NTPC held only a 5% (grossed up) tax when it made its coupon payment. "NTPC paid US$11.875m in interest and Rs32.2m (US$592,456) as withholding tax at the rate of 5%, though the company at one point was willing to pay Rs170m withholding tax at 20%," said a source close to the issue.

Bankers said the outcome was a relief. "It does not matter if NTPC had to fork out a higher tax as it is like the government taking the money from one pocket and putting into another. But, if NTPC paid a higher tax then other corporate issuers had no way but follow the company as no one will dare go against the government," said a DCM banker.

In short, if NTPC had paid a 20% withholding tax on April 3, it would have killed the Indian corporate pipeline. "Ideally, the government should clarify this but now it can be done only in the next budget in February 2014."

For now, NTPC has used a template that other issuers can copy so offshore issuance can begin in earnest. Bankers reckon that most offshore bonds (including NTPC again) will now come via Indian-based entities.

Most of the US$5bn that Indian issuers have raised so far this year, by contrast, have come via Indian companies' offshore branches and can thus sidestep the withholding tax. Issues with proceeds for infrastructure are likewise exempt.

Now, bankers predict offshore bond volumes from India may reach US$20bn this year, more than twice the US$9.4bn booked in 2012. In 2011 and 2010, Indian issuers raised US$7.07bn and US$8.5bn respectively from offshore bond markets, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Christopher Langner and Nachum Kaplan)