* Company finds way to avoid higher withholding tax
* Indian issuers stalled by legal confusion
* Some US$20bn of bonds could come from India this year
By Manju Dalal
April 11 (IFR) - On April 3, state-run NTPC made the first
interest payment on its US$500m 10-year Reg S only bonds issued
in September 2012. That seemingly unimportant move brought nine
months of confusion over Indian withholding tax regulations to a
close and has cleared the way for up to US$20bn in foreign
currency corporate bonds to come out of India this year.
When the Indian government slashed its withholding tax rate
to 5% from 20% last September, it made dollar funding
competitive for Indian companies and an issuance boom was
expected. The boom never came, though.
Although NTPC quickly became the first corporate to price a
US dollar bond following the change, soon after, a lawyer
working on another deal discovered that sections 194LC and 206AA
of the Tax Act contradicted each other, rendering the lower
withholding tax invalid.
Specifically, he noted that section 206AA of the Act
required borrowers to provide tax authorities with each
investor's 10-digit alpha numeric permanent account number
(PAN). If the PAN was not furnished, the lower withholding tax
may not apply.
Companies were faced with either paying a 20% withholding
tax or trying to get every single buyer of their bonds - and
those buying them in the secondary market in the future - to
establish a PAN in India. Unsurprisingly, they decided not to
come to market.
The government was expected to resolve this conflict as part
of the 2013 budget, which was presented in February. NTPC's
first coupon payment was not due until April so the company
figured that it would all be resolved by then and that the lower
withholding tax rate would apply.
The amendment never came. NTPC approached the finance
ministry about the issue but was already planning to pay the
higher withholding tax out of its own pocket.
CLEVER ACCOUNTING
Ultimately, NTPC found a way around the tax confusion by
providing the tax identification number of the bond trustee, in
this case an entity that is part of Citigroup. "A trustee
represents investors so it is good to provide a trustee's PAN
number as it is impossible to provide PAN numbers of hundreds of
ultimate investors", said a source.
This solution may sound like something that smart lawyers
devised, but the source said it came as a suggestion from the
Ministry of Finance itself, making it unlikely that the tax
authorities will object to the patch-up.
As it stands, NTPC held only a 5% (grossed up) tax when it
made its coupon payment. "NTPC paid US$11.875m in interest and
Rs32.2m (US$592,456) as withholding tax at the rate of 5%,
though the company at one point was willing to pay Rs170m
withholding tax at 20%," said a source close to the issue.
Bankers said the outcome was a relief. "It does not matter
if NTPC had to fork out a higher tax as it is like the
government taking the money from one pocket and putting into
another. But, if NTPC paid a higher tax then other corporate
issuers had no way but follow the company as no one will dare go
against the government," said a DCM banker.
In short, if NTPC had paid a 20% withholding tax on April 3,
it would have killed the Indian corporate pipeline. "Ideally,
the government should clarify this but now it can be done only
in the next budget in February 2014."
For now, NTPC has used a template that other issuers can
copy so offshore issuance can begin in earnest. Bankers reckon
that most offshore bonds (including NTPC again) will now come
via Indian-based entities.
Most of the US$5bn that Indian issuers have raised so far
this year, by contrast, have come via Indian companies' offshore
branches and can thus sidestep the withholding tax. Issues with
proceeds for infrastructure are likewise exempt.
Now, bankers predict offshore bond volumes from India may
reach US$20bn this year, more than twice the US$9.4bn booked in
2012. In 2011 and 2010, Indian issuers raised US$7.07bn and
US$8.5bn respectively from offshore bond markets, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Christopher Langner and
Nachum Kaplan)