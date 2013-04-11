April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

(DT Hypo)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date April 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5.5bp

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5.5bp

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DT Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3947

