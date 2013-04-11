April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 500 millin euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 98.844
Reoffer price 98.844
Spread 11 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, ING,
Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
Programme
ISIN DE000BLB6H46
