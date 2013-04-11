April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.848

Reoffer price 99.848

Yield 1.398 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, UBS & WBC

Ratings AAA (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.