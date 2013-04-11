April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.848
Reoffer price 99.848
Yield 1.398 pct
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, UBS & WBC
Ratings AAA (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
