April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 60bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 60bp
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0211565756
Data supplied by International Insider.