* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.11 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.19 percent. * Asian shares edged lower while the yen faced fresh lows on Friday on the back of Bank of Japan's liquidity injections. * Foreign institutional investors bought 0.36 billion rupees worth of stock on Thursday. * Analysts expect the near-term trend to be determined by Infosys Ltd's fourth-quarter results later in the day, setting the tone for the January-March earnings season, and also industrial production data, which probably shrank in February. * A consensus forecast by a Reuters poll of 26 economists showed factory production likely fell by 0.7 percent in February on a year earlier, due to a contraction in infrastructure industry output and flagging demand, after a surprisingly strong rise in January. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)