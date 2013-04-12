* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may ease in early trades, tracking a continued fall in global crude prices. It closed 2 basis points higher at 7.90 percent on Wednesday. * Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for oil demand growth this year, the third of the world's top forecasters to do so at a time of growing supplies. * Dealer says markets will closely gauge demand and the cutoffs RBI sets at the second auction of the fiscal year. * The government plans to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds in 7.83 percent 2018, 8.97 percent 2030, 8.83 percent 2041 bonds and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds on Friday. * Dealers, however, will refrain from taking heavy bets till the release of the industrial output data later in the day. * India's industrial production probably shrank in February due to a contraction in infrastructure industry output and flagging demand, after a surprisingly strong rise in January. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)