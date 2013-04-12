* USD/INR is seen opening mildly weaker compared with its previous close of 54.52/53, on bunched-up inflows as the market was closed on Thursday on account of a domestic holiday. Mixed regional shares and currencies failing to provide any clear directions to the local market. * The pair is seen opening around 54.45 and moving in a 54.20 to 54.60 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are lower 0.23 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening lower and may support the pair. * Asian currencies were trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar stayed within spitting distance of 100 yen in Asia on Friday as dips were met with buying interest, putting dollar/yen on track for a second week of gains and the biggest two-week rise in four years. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)