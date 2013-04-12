Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
* USD/INR off lows after lower stock market open on disappointing Infosys results, say dealers. The pair at 54.45/47 after falling to 54.34 earlier in trade, a 1-week low, compared with its previous close of 54.52/53. * Local shares down 1.7 percent after Infosys shares tank on lower margins, FY14 revenue guidance. * The dollar stayed within spitting distance of 100 yen in Asia on Friday as dips were met with buying interest, putting dollar/yen on track for a second week of gains and the biggest two-week rise in four years. * Dollar index down 0.1 percent at 82.17, which helped in initial fall for the pair. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: