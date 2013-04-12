* Indian shares resume their losing streak, with the BSE index down 1.3 percent after tech bellwether Infosys Ltd provides a much weaker revenue guidance for the fiscal year to March 2014. The 50-share NSE index trades down 1 percent. * Infosys down 17.2 percent after falling as much as 19.86 percent after saying it expects 2013/14 revenue to grow 6-10 percent, lower than market expectations of as much as 12 percent. * Other technology shares also fall: HCL Technologies Ltd , Satyam Computers Services Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Wipro Ltd down between 2 percent and 5 percent. * Asian shares also weak after a slightly higher start with the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.3 percent. * The fast moving consumer goods index, however, bucks the trend, gaining 1.3 percent with shares such as ITC Ltd up 2 percent on cheap valuations. * Traders will now monitor the factory output data due around 0530 GMT for clues on the central bank's policy review on May 3. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)